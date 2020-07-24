Kayleigh McEnany: Trump ‘Hasn’t Changed His Tone’ on Coronavirus
NEW TONE, WHO DIS?
Asked by Reuters reporter Jeff Mason on Friday why President Trump has changed his “tone” on the coronavirus pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that he has. “There has been no change,” she said. “The president has been consistent on this.”
“The only thing that’s changed is the president taking dozens and dozens and dozens of your questions each and every day,” McEnany, who earlier this week urged Fox News viewers to “follow the president’s lead” on masks, added, “because he felt the best way to get information to the American people was for him to be out here answering your questions and providing this directly.”
When Mason pushed back on the notion that Trump has been “consistent” on masks given the fact that he previously accused him of wearing one because he wanted to be “politically correct,” McEnany defended the president and insisted once more, “He hasn’t changed his tone.”