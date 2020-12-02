Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband Shows Up to White House Briefing Without a Mask
MASK OFF
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s husband was maskless for the entirety of Wednesday’s press briefing, according to press reports. Sean Gilmartin, a journeyman MLB pitcher, earned a talking-to from New York Times photographer Doug Mills for his carelessness. According to the White House press pool, Mills “politely pointed out” the rules requiring masks be worn in press areas to Gilmartin. “Kayleigh’s husband?” an unnamed White House staffer asked incredulously, according to the pool report. Mills, who said he was not aware of Gilmartin’s identity, reiterated the rules to Gilmartin, who did not put on a mask and left the room. Both McEnany and Gilmartin’s cousin, White House staffer Chad Gilmartin, tested positive for COVID-19 during the October outbreak that briefly sent President Trump to the hospital.