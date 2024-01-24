Man Convicted After Fatally Shooting Woman Who Pulled Into Wrong Driveway

A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman in a car that pulled into his driveway by mistake last year has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Kevin Monahan, 66, was also convicted on charges of reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence on Tuesday in connection with the incident that claimed the life of Kaylin Gillis outside his home in Hebron, New York, last April. Monahan fired two shots from a shotgun, one of which fatally struck Gillis in the neck as she sat in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her boyfriend.

Gillis and others had been heading to a party at a friend’s house when they became lost and mistakenly drove into Monahan’s driveway.

At trial, Monahan argued that he had been frightened by the strangers arriving on his property and that the killing shot had actually been fired by accident when he tripped on his porch, according to The Times Union. Prosecutors rejected his claims, pointing out that the group was trying to leave when Monahan fired. They also alleged that he had acted out of anger, not fear.

Washington County District Attorney J. Anthony Jordan said prosecutors intend to seek the maximum sentence of 25 years to life for Monahan’s murder conviction. The sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

“Obviously it’s a just result, but a very sad time for the family,” said Donald Boyajian, an attorney and Gillis family spokesperson, according to the Associated Press. “It doesn’t change what is going to be forever, which is the loss of their beautiful daughter.”