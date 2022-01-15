Spittin’ Mad Kanye West Threatens Pete Davidson in New Rap

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
Kanye West goes after Pete Davidson—who is supposedly dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian—in a new song, Deadline reports. “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps in a teaser for the track titled “My Life Was Never Eazy.” While Davidson and Kardashian have been stepping out all over the place, West has not exactly been sitting home thumbing through his wedding album. He’s been on the town with Julia Fox, a camera crew in tow. And while he’s threatening to get physical with the Saturday Night Live star on his collaboration with The Game, West allegedly did get rough in real life this week; Los Angeles cops named him as a suspect in the battery of an autograph hound.