Kayne West’s Former Business Manager Sues Him for $4.5 Million
It seems Kayne West has continued to dig even bigger holes for himself, especially since his antisemitic rants blew up the Twitterverse and he allegedly lost $2 billion on Wednesday. Now, the “Gold Digger” rapper might be out of $4.5 million more cash. Thomas St. John, the controversial rapper’s ex-business manager, is dragging West and his Yeezy company to court, accusing Ye of screwing him out of a deal. St. John is suing West for $900,000 in missed payments and $3.6 million for the rest of a contract he said the rapper violated, as well as punitive damages. According to legal filings obtained by TMZ, St. John said he was supposed to be paid a $300,000 monthly retainer as the rapper’s senior financial advisor and CFO for an agreed 18 months. But after receiving the first three payments, St. John claimed, West became “heated and aggressive” during a meeting and announced he wanted to stop working with the manager. “The 18-month term was bullshit,” West allegedly said, according to St. John, when asked about the contract. “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it.”