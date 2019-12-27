CHEAT SHEET
Twelve Killed, 49 Injured in Kazakhstan Plane Crash
At least 12 people have died, while another 49 have been hospitalized with their injuries, after a plane carrying 98 people crashed into a two-storey building shortly after take-off at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. The Bek Air-operated aircraft was a Fokker-100 model—a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. It was 23 years old and most recently certified to operate in May. All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country’s authorities said. In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash. Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash Friday morning.