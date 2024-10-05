Keanu Reeves Spins Out During Pro Auto Racing Debut

Actor Keanu Reeves spun out onto the grass about halfway through his auto racing debut in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. He was not injured, according to racing reps.

Reeves, 60, who is known for mind-over-matter skills as The One in the Matrix movie franchise, looked the part as he raced against 35 cars and avoided a collision, reported the Associated Press. He placed as high as 21st place before the spin out. He re-entered and ultimately finished 25th in the 45-minute race. Dude Perfect comedy founder Cody Jones was his racing partner.

The actor was driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, a reference to the graphic novel he released this summer, The Book of Elsewhere, set in the BRZRKR comic universe.

Reeves, who will race again on Sunday, also previously participated in the celebrity Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race, and he won the event in 2009.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the action/thriller film Speed, Reeves will reportedly attend an anniversary premiere of the film on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and will be joined by his co-star Sandra Bullock.