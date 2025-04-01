Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Family Reveals ‘The Waltons’ Star Has Died at 78
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 2:55PM EDT 
SIAN BARBARA ALLEN in "We'll All Walk Out of Here Together"
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Actress Sian Barbara Allen, who starred in popular TV shows such as The Waltons, Gunsmoke, and Ironside, died on Monday at the age of 78. Her sister Meg Pokrass said in a Facebook post that Allen passed away “peacefully.” According to an online obituary, the actress lived the final year of her life in North Carolina and died of Alzheimer’s Disease. A staple of 1970s TV, Allen was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising New Actress in 1973 for her role in the horror film You’ll Like My Mother. According to IMDb, she began dating actor Richard Thomas while working on the film, a relationship that lasted several years in the 1970s. Thomas, who played John Boy on The Waltons, recommended Allen for the role of his character’s love interest, Jenny Pendleton. Allen then starred as the titular character Peggy Johns in the TV thriller Scream, Pretty Peggy alongside Bette Davis and Ted Bessell, and appeared in TV shows such as The Rockford Files and Bonanza. Her 1990 appearance in an episode of L.A. Law was her last before she retired from acting to focus on her family after marrying and having a daughter.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Keanu Reeves to Make Surprise Return as Beloved Assassin

BACK FROM THE DEAD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 3:58PM EDT 
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England.
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel on May 03, 2019 in London, England. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

After some speculation around his return, Keanu Reeves is confirmed to star in John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday. The chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Adam Fogelson, said in a statement that Reeves agreed to return after learning of a fresh idea for Wick. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he said. Prior to this announcement, Reeves had told CBS in December that his “heart” wanted to reprise the role, but “my knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.‘” He also mentioned in another interview that the blockbuster assassin “died” in the last installation of the franchise, seemingly shutting down any hope for a fifth film. But the John Wick franchise, which has earned over $1 billion at the global box office, will live to see another installment. Lionsgate also announced at CinemaCon their plans to create an animated prequel film directed by Shannon Tindle, with Reeves voicing an animated John Wick. While fans await these new projects, the spinoff film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas (with a cameo from Reeves) will hit theaters June 6.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Cops Share Disturbing Discovery in Death of Yankees Star’s Son
POSSIBLE CAUSE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.01.25 10:35AM EDT 
Miller Gardner, 14.
Courtesy New York Yankees

Authorities in Costa Rica are investigating whether former Yankees star Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller died of carbon monoxide poisoning after tests found the gas in the room where the family was staying. A hazardous atmospheres team found high levels of the poisonous substance, a spokesperson for the Judicial Investigation Agency said Monday. Miller died on the morning of March 21 at a luxury resort he was visiting with his parents and older brother. Their room was adjacent to a room that held specialized machinery, leading investigators to wonder if carbon monoxide contamination had occurred. The results of the forensic toxicology tests are still pending. Previously, investigators ruled out asphyxiation—or choking—as the cause of death. The whole family had come down with food poisoning the night before, and investigators thought the teen might have gotten sick and choked in his sleep. On Monday, his family penned a heartbreaking tribute to Miller, saying they would “miss his smile that brought joy to all.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Macaulay Culkin: My Father ‘Hated’ Me for Getting Famous
THE GOOD SON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.01.25 3:48PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 2:20PM EDT 
Culkin
Culkin Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum

Famous duo Macaulay Culkin and recent Oscar-winning brother Kieran are both estranged from their father Kit—and the older Home Alone star hasn’t spoken with him in 30 years. Although the real-life brothers portrayed family chaos in the classic holiday hit, their childhood reality was even worse and the duo and their six siblings have all cut off their dad. Former child star Culkin, now 44, revealed the tragic dysfunction in the Sunday episode of podcast Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson And Oliver Hudson and recounted early memories of physical and mental abuse. The now-retired actor shot to stardom in 1990 at only 10. He said his own father, who was once a stage actor, had “resentment,” hatred, and jealously towards him for his fame. “I think he hated me a little bit for that, and so I think that’s why he was a little bit harsh with me,” Culkin revealed. Five years later, as his net worth continued to climb, his parents split up and forced him through a traumatic custody battle. Only after did Culkin realize he was worth $50 million, and he later removed his parents’ names from his trust. He now refuses to take after his father’s “narcissistic” and “abusive” behavior while raising his two children with fiancée Brenda Song.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Tiger Woods Plays April Fool’s Day Joke About Injury Comeback
GOTCHA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 4:01PM EDT 
Tiger Woods laughs on the golf course.
Ben Jared/Getty Images

Tiger Woods shocked fans by announcing Tuesday that he had made a miraculous recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon—only to reveal minutes later that it was an April Fool’s Day joke. “I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course,” Woods, 49, wrote on X Tuesday morning. But six minutes later, the golf icon shattered the illusion by replying to his own post: “P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess.” Woods underwent minimally invasive surgery in early March after rupturing his Achilles tendon while preparing for the Masters Tournament that is set to begin next week. Woods, who has not competed in an official tournament since last year’s British Open, did not provide a timeline for his recovery, though it typically takes 4 to 6 months to return to normal activity according to the Hospital for Special Surgery. In the weeks since, it has been revealed that Woods—a long time golfing buddy of President Donald Trump—has been secretly dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife. The president said he was “happy for both” when asked about Woods dating his former daughter-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘NYPD Blue’ Star Kim Delaney Accused of Trying to Hit Husband With Car
BLACK & BLUE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.01.25 12:20PM EDT 
Published 04.01.25 12:16PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Actress Kim Delaney attends the "Irene by Greg Lavoi's" Autumn/Winter 2013 Fashion Show at Raleigh Studios on March 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Actress Kim Delaney attends the "Irene by Greg Lavoi's" Autumn/Winter 2013 Fashion Show at Raleigh Studios on March 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney tried to hit her husband with a car before the pair of them were arrested for domestic assault on Saturday, TMZ reports. Delaney and husband James Morgan were reportedly “fighting for days” before the police finally got involved, after a heated argument on Friday night “turned physical,” police sources told the outlet. Morgan left their home following the dispute, and upon returning the following morning was allegedly attacked by Delaney in her car. Although the allegations have not yet been proven, Morgan claims to have video footage of the incident on his phone, and police arrested both husband and wife following a conversation with Delaney. The actress is now facing a felony assault charge, while Morgan has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence linked to the dispute on Friday night. Both are set to appear in court on Tuesday. Delaney was previously sued by a motorcyclist in 2024 who alleged she rammed into him with her car at a red light.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Jack Black Confirms He Will Return for ‘Jumanji 4’
COMING SOON
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 3:38PM EDT 
Jack Black on the TODAY Show

Jack Black will return to the jungle in Jumanji 4, the comedian confirmed during a rapid-fire game on NBC’s Today on Tuesday. During the back-and-forth, Today’s Craig Melvin asked Black to either confirm or deny if the sequel to some of his hit movies was coming out. The Kung Fu Panda star revealed that it’s “not likely” that School of Rock or The Holiday will return, but that Jumanji 4 is certainly coming to theaters. “It’s in the works,” he said, adding “Spoiler alert, I’m in it!” When asked if they have started filming the movie yet, Black responded, “No. No. I don’t believe that. I’ll believe that when I get to set.” The 55-year-old quipped, “In fact, my feeling is always, ‘I’ve already done my last film. I’m pretty sure I’m done. I’m pretty sure I’m retired. I’ll let you know if someone pulls me out of retirement, but it’s been a great, great ride.” The very first Jumanji, based on Chris Van Allsburg’s book, came out in 1995 and starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, and David Alan Grier. Sony Pictures released a sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in 2017, in which Black was joined by Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart. The latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level, came out in 2019. Although Black joked that the fourth movie in the series is coming out during Christmas 2030, it is actually confirmed to release in 2026.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes Second Baby With Husband
JOYFUL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 11:31AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Cooke Maroney are seen in the Upper West Side on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Jennifer Lawrence (L) and Cooke Maroney are seen in the Upper West Side on August 22, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/Gotham/GC Image

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed baby number two, People reported. The Oscar-winning actress and her husband were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City on Monday following the birth of their little one, sources told the outlet. The actress debuted her baby bump in October 2024, and shares a three-year-old son, Cy, with art gallery director Cooke Maroney. Although Lawrence, 34, and her husband, 40, have mostly kept their toddler’s life private, over the years, Lawrence has shared tidbits from her journey in motherhood. In September 2022, she told Vogue that her heart was “stretch[ing] to a capacity” she didn’t know was possible. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she explained. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love.” She went on to tell the outlet that Cy was her rainbow baby since she had multiple miscarriages prior to having him. Lawrence has also heaped praise on Maroney, whom she married in October 2019 after the pair first started dating in 2018. “Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” Lawrence said in June 2023 around the release of her most recent film, No Hard Feelings. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual everyday, all-day parent guilt.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Air Traffic Controller Charged Over Reagan National Tower Brawl
OUT OF CONTROL
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 04.01.25 9:48AM EDT 
A plane passes the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 5, 2017.
A plane passes the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

An air traffic controller at a Washington D.C. airport has been charged with assault and battery following a brawl in the control tower. Damon Marsalis Gaines, 39, was charged over the scrap with colleagues at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on March 27. It was not immediately clear what led to the altercation but officers from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded to the scuffle. Gaines, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was placed on administrative leave pending a Federal Aviation Administration investigation. This latest incident follows a string of near-misses and aviation disasters at the D.C. airport after a midair collision in January that killed 67 people. Just last week, a Delta flight nearly collided with an Air Force jet, setting off warning alarms in the cockpit of the passenger plane. On Saturday there was another close call after a kite hit a United Airlines plan landing at the Reagan National Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Hooters Goes From Boom to Bust With Bankruptcy Filing
EMPTY CHEST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.01.25 8:55AM EDT 
A line of Hooters Girls announce the grand re-opening of the Hooters on Kirby following a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Hooters has officially filed for bankruptcy. After signing a Chapter 11 motion in Texas on Monday, the restaurant chain company vowed to “remain open to serve customers and will continue to operate in a business-as-usual manner” as it undergoes an extensive restructuring, in which all of its 100 company-owned restaurants are sold to a group including the founders of Hooters. Known for its chicken wings and “Hooters Girls,” the chain has been in trouble for some time over mounting debts which stand at over 370 million, according to Reuters. In 2019, it sold its hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip, and was dropped as a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports last year after the NASCAR team said the chain couldn’t meet its financial commitments. “Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay,” CEO Sal Melilli said in a statement after the bankruptcy filing. “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect.”

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Date Makes Lisa From Blackpink So Unlikable
Emma Fraser
Industry NewsLady Gaga Fans Revolt Over Insanely High Concert Ticket Prices
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityKenan Thompson Sounds Off on Morgan Wallen: ‘SNL’ Isn’t ‘God’s Country?’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Hot TakesMorgan Wallen’s Dumb ‘God’s Country’ Post Hilariously Roasted in Internet Memes
Clare Donaldson
Hot TakesThe Books ‘White Lotus’ Characters Are Reading Are Hilarious
Laura Wheatman Hill