Iconic NYC Steakhouse Taking Down Racist Images
Iconic New York restaurant Keens Steakhouse, which has over 500 historic artifacts plastered on its walls and ceiling, will be taking down some of its racist images that feature actors in blackface. Ten pieces have already been removed by manager Bonnie Jenkins since last month, including art from Currier & Ives, a prominent printmaker known for racist depictions of African Americans. Eater has also reported that old playbills from minstrel shows, comedy sketches that featured offensive racial stereotypes, have also been removed from the restaurant, which opened in 1885. The pieces had previously stayed up because owner George Schwarz felt it was important to keep up historical documents, “the good and the ugly,” according to Eater. Schwarz died in December 2016, and Jenkins says she took action in response to complaints from customers. “We want people to be able to come here and enjoy themselves and not feel offended or upset. That’s the goal,” she says. “It’s just time.”