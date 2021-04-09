CHEAT SHEET
‘Keep America Great Committee’ Founder Charged With Duping Trump Donors
Federal authorities have charged James Kyle Bell, founder of the “Keep America Great Committee,” after The Daily Beast revealed that the group was posing as an official Trump campaign PAC and duping Trump fans into handing over money. The group targeted hundreds of thousands of Facebook users with ads and donation pages that looked almost exactly like those of the Trump re-election campaign, but the donations allegedly went straight to the group’s private bank accounts. Prosecutors allege most of the $250,000 raised ended up in Bell’s pocket, and he now faces charges of wire fraud. He is also accused of fraudulently obtaining a $1 million coronavirus relief loan.