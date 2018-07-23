Keep Your Browsing History 100% Private with the CyberGhost VPN
YOUR EYES ONLY
Anxiety around online privacy is at an all time high, with good reason. Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean Facebook isn’t after you. You can protect yourself against cyber criminals, sneaky exes, and the Cambridge Analyticas of the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), and the CyberGhost VPN is top of its class. This VPN is one of the few that, in addition to protecting you with high-end encryption, keeps absolutely zero logs of your browsing movements. Rated 4/5 stars by both PC Mag and TechRadar, CyberGhost allows you to sidestep trackers online by routing your information through an encrypted tunnel. As an added bonus, it removes pesky geo-restrictions that keep you from streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu when you're abroad. A two-year subscription is on sale today for only $44.99 and The Daily Beast readers can save an additional 15% with code DIGITALWEEK15.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.