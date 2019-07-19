CHEAT SHEET
The Side Winder Will Help Keep Your Extension Cord MacBook Charger From Tangling Into Oblivion
If you have a MacBook, I want you to picture your charger. Does it have the extension cord attachment? If you answered yes and then I asked you to go find the small piece that turns it back into a normal-length charging cord, could you find it without tearing apart your junk drawer? If you answered no, then I have something to show you. The Side Winder is one of the best small-things-I-didn’t-know-I-needed-until-I-had-it gadget that is in my home. It allows you to neatly wrap a long charging cord into a neat and tidy package, all with a twist. You place the MagSafe Power Adapter (the thing on the end that gets way too hot) into the middle with the extension cord on one end and the regular cord on the other. It then winds around itself like you’re twisting the handle on a gumball machine. To release the cord, simply pull. This has been a lifesaver in places like coffee shops or even working on the couch when you don’t need the extra couple feet of cord but can’t find the adapter. You can get it for both the original charger as well as the newer USB-C models, so every MacBook owner can stay tangle-free. | Get it on Amazon >
