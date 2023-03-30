Child Porn Suspect Linked to Delphi Murders Pleads Guilty

Read it at Fox59
Kegan Kline, 28, has pleaded guilty to 25 counts of child pornography, child exploitation, identity deception and obstruction of justice. Kline first appeared on investigators’ radar after the 2017 killing of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi, Indiana. Detectives say Kline used a fake social media account to contact Williams the night before her death. While not a suspect in the murders, officials say the identification of Kline’s account led to the charges he currently faces.