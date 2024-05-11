Man Behind ‘Dress That Broke the Internet’ Admits Strangling Wife
TRUE COLORS
The man behind the infamous “dress that broke the internet” has reportedly admitted to strangling his wife, nearly a year after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The Guardian reports that Keir Johnston, 38, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking his wife, Grace Johnston, in their home on Scotland’s Isle of Colonsay on March 6, 2022. After Grace defied her husband’s request not to attend a job interview on the mainland he is said to have texted her saying, “Someone is going to die.” When she returned home her husband told her he was leaving her with prosecutor Chris Macintosh telling a court that Keir Johnston grabbed his wife and threw her to the ground. “He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move. He then began strangling her with both his hands. She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful.” His lawyer, Marco Guarino, said Johnston had accepted responsibility for the assault. The couple became famous when Grace’s mother, Cecilia Bleasdale, purchased a dress for their wedding in 2015 but they disagreed over whether it was blue and black or white and gold. It sparked global debate with people split on the true colors of the dress. Johnston will be sentenced on June 6.