Atlanta Mayor: Trump Broke City Law by Refusing to Wear a Mask
President Trump was photographed not wearing a mask during his visit to Atlanta on Wednesday—a decision which city mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms alleges broke the law. Trump visited Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday where he announced the weakening a major environmental law to speed up infrastructure projects like highways and pipelines. Bottoms told CNN that, as Hartsfield-Jackson airport is owned by the city of Atlanta, it’s covered by her executive order requiring masks. “By not having on a mask, President Trump did violate law in the city of Atlanta, but I am somehow not surprised that he disregarded our rules and regulations in the city,” said Bottoms. When asked for a response, the White House told CNN that Trump was following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and added that the president and anyone who works closely with him are routinely tested.