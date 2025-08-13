Keith McNally’s Mysterious Hollywood Fling ‘X’ Finally Named

Stephen Miller Clowned After Wife’s Admission on His Diet
DIP DISASTER
The internet is losing it after Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife shared that her husband is “only a mayonnaise guy.” The MAGA politician, who has championed the Trump administration’s brutal immigration crackdown, reportedly loves mayonnaise so much it’s the “only thing my husband eats,” his wife Katie told JD Vance on her podcast after she asked the vice president about his favorite condiment (barbeque sauce). “Weird Stephen,” as Donald Trump has reportedly dubbed him, is now being roasted on social media for his choice of condiment. Even Vance dunked on the condiment. “Mayonnaise is like, in low doses it’s good, but it’s kind of—like, I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting,” he told the host. Katie also didn’t seem enthused about her husband’s diet after telling Vance it’s the only thing Miller eats “period.” “Yeah, it’s—whatever,” she said, cutting herself off.