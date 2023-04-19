Beloved ‘Survivor’ Contestant Keith Nale Dies at 62
‘DEVASTATING LOSS’
Keith Nale, a memorable contestant who took part in two seasons of Survivor, has died after battling cancer. He was 62. “He passed away this afternoon,” Nale’s son, Wes, told ET on Tuesday. “He’d been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January.” Nale’s brother Kevin added: “It [happened] so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.” Nale made it to the final of Survivor: San Juan del Sur and was eliminated just two days before the Final Tribal Council on Survivor: Cambodia. His fellow contestant on the later show, Kelley Wentworth, called Nale “a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most.” “I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia,” she tweeted. “My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss.”