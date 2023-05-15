Keith Urban Caught Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in the Act

It happened, as all the most important things tend to these days, at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: while dancing with his wife to Swift’s “Style” in Philadelphia on Sunday evening, country star Keith Urban pointed the camera towards himself and Nicole to film a TikTok, clearly having the time of his life.

Sweet, innocent Urban had no idea that he was accidentally making gossip history. Visible in the background of his TikTok are rumored couple Phoebe Bridgers (an indie-pop musician who’s been opening for Taylor on tour) and Bo Burnham, the popular millennial comedian who allegedly split from his longtime girlfriend to be with Bridgers.

Bridgers’s recent romantic past is bekieved to be similarly chaotic: since 2021, she’d been linked to Normal People breakout star Paul Mescal, and the former couple even reportedly got engaged—but at the end of of last year, the gossip mill began to churn out a different tune. Mescal caught Bridgers cheating with Burnham, sources told the scandal hub DeaxMoi, and the engagement was called off.

Neither Burnham nor Bridgers have ever confirmed their relationship, adding to the significance of the Keith Urban TikTok.

They were photographed together at LAX in January while Bridgers was en route to her father’s wake, stoking outrage from fans who assumed she’d betrayed Mescal.

“I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me fucking dehumanize me and shame me and fucking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake,” Bridgers told Them in March.

Bridgers and Burnham are dancing together in Urban’s TikTok, and at one point they appear to kiss. The Daily Beast reached out to their reps for comment.

There’s just something in the air these days that’s supercharging celebrity gossip with the kind of old school, hardcore chaos energy that hasn’t been teeming through the airwaves since the mid-2000s.

From Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss blowing Vanderpump Rules to smithereens, to Taylor Swift ditching longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn to romp around with Matty Healy, problematic frontman of The 1975, you’d think the world was gonna end tomorrow.

Maybe it is: in January, Healy posted a since-deleted photo on Instagram of himself kissing Bridgers, while Burnham stood over them.

Chaos reins.