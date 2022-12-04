CHEAT SHEET
Keke Palmer Casually Confirms She’s Pregnant in SNL Monologue
Keke Palmer pulled a Beyoncé during her first stint as SNL host on Saturday, sprinkling a pregnancy announcement into her monologue. “There’s some rumors going around,” she said. “People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke's pregnant.’ And I want to set the record straight—I am!” Palmer then unbuttoned her blazer to reveal her baby bump, joking with the audience about how hard it was to keep hidden. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I've got a lot of stuff going on,” she said. “People keep coming up to me saying ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I’ve got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear!’”