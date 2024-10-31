Cheat Sheet
Joe Rogan Raves to JD Vance About Trump’s Ageless Look At 78
‘EXACTLY THE SAME’
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.31.24 2:02PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 2:01PM EDT 
Joe Rogan in his podcast studio.
Syfy/NBCUniversal

Joe Rogan offered up some glowing praise of Donald Trump’s appearance in the early minutes of his much-anticipated, three-hour long interview with J.D. Vance that was posted online Thursday. “Everybody’s watched presidents, especially, age radically, dramatically,” Rogan said. “Everyone but Trump. Dude just didn’t age. It’s so strange. It’s like it barely affected him. Everybody else is like, like they’re getting radiation sickness and he gets out of there and looks exactly the same.” Rogan, 57, then did an impression of the 78-year-old Trump before Vance, 40, added more about his running mate’s impeccable physical fitness—despite there being reports in recent weeks that Trump was becoming exhausted on the campaign trail. Rogan’s praise of Trump came in the same breath he was asking Vance if he’d ever thought to himself, “Do I really want this job?” After they both praised the former president, Vance eventually answered that he made his decision to accept the VP nomination after consulting with his wife, Usha, whom he conceded is “much smarter than I am.”

Read it at The Joe Rogan Experience

2

Keke Palmer Reveals How She Felt About Darius Jackson’s Viral Outfit-Shaming

‘UNHEALTHY’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.31.24 1:37PM EDT 
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has revealed how she felt when her then-boyfriend outfit-shamed her. Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Keke Palmer is ready to talk about her breakup with Darius Jackson—specifically, what happened after the fitness instructor publicly shamed her on Twitter for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert in July 2023. “You a mom,” Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son, commented on her look, kicking off a firestorm that Palmer says “shocked” her. Speaking to People ahead of the publication of her book, The Master of Me, the actor says she was “speechless” when she found out about the controversy the next day. “I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird. I was like, ‘Are y’all good?’ And then I randomly was on my phone and I saw,“ she recalled. “It was so crazy. I didn’t want to engage with something that wasn’t reality and fan the fire.” Ultimately the couple split, and several months later, Palmer received a domestic violence restraining order against Jackson and temporary sole custody of their son. “It got so out of control,” she told People of their “unhealthy” relationship. “The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court.”

Read it at People

3
Trump Struggled to Find Albuquerque Rally Venue After Stiffing the City $400K
PAY YOUR BILLS
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.31.24 1:17PM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 11:46AM EDT 
Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump had trouble finding a place to hold Thursday’s rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after his campaign stiffed the city almost $445,000 the last time it was in town, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Originally event organizers wanted to hold the former president’s rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center, but the city refused to even consider it because the campaign still has an outstanding bill from a similar event in 2019. “If you’re not going to pay your bills, we’re just not going to entertain you using city facilities, and that’s the way it should be,” Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, said during a press conference. The campaign then found a venue at a private airplane hangar and wanted to shuttle rally goers from a public parking lot at an outdoor amphitheater. But the proposed parking arrangement was shut down because of the details of the contract that governs the lot’s subleases. The Trump campaign responded in its usual calm, measured way, accusing officials of “electoral interference.” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wrote back, “Setting aside your highly-charged partisan letter with unfounded accusations… I would like to take this opportunity to clarify the facts for you,” and attached a copy of the contract. Now the campaign is using several parking lots in different parts of the city and encouraging rally goers to use Uber. A win for the gig economy.

Read it at Santa Fe New Mexican

4
YouTube Allowed and Profited Off Election Denialism: Report
CONSPIRACY $$$
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.31.24 11:39AM EDT 
YouTube unveils their new paid subscription service at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on October 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday.
From May to August, the platform’s top 30 right-wing commentators, like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

YouTube claims it connects viewers with “authoritative information” about elections, but the video platform’s decision to allow far-right conspiracy theorists and election deniers has only amplified disinformation, a New York Times investigation alleges. The platform’s 2023 decision to stop restricting false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen by President Joe Biden, generated significant profits for YouTube and creators spreading conspiracy theories. Now, election deniers are using their platforms on the app to make elaborate claims undermining the 2024 presidential election. According to research by MediaMatters, from May to August, the 30 top conservative channels, with commentators like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. YouTube, researchers say, generated revenue from more than a third of those videos through ads, and some creators also profited from their videos using monetization features available to certain channels. None of the videos, a spokeswoman for the platform said, violated the site’s community guidelines. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value—especially in the midst of election season,” she told The New York Times in a statement. While YouTube said it removes videos that mislead voters, the platform only scrubbed three of the videos found by Media Matters.

Read it at The New York Times

5
‘Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy Dons Trump Garbage Vest for Halloween
TRASHY
Published 10.31.24 1:25PM EDT 
Steve Doocy dons a sanitation worker vest for Halloween in tribute to former president Donald Trump wearing one a day earlier.
Steve Doocy dons a sanitation worker vest for Halloween in tribute to former president Donald Trump wearing one a day earlier. Fox News

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy didn‘t have a Halloween costume this year, that is until former president Donald Trump dawned a sanitation worker vest for his latest flamboyant publicity stunt. The Fox News morning chat show co-host spent most of Thursday‘s broadcast in a standard suit, but as the “Annual Fox & Friends Halloween Parade“ approached he traded in his dress jacket for a bright yellow and orange vest of his own. A day earlier, Trump wore a near-identical get-up, complete with a white collared shirt and suit pants, while he posed for cameras with a garbage truck and later spewed out creepy thoughts about how he‘ll take care of women, admitting that his own advisors told him to stop doing that. During a man-on-the-street segment where Doocy asked people what they thought of Trump‘s bit, he called the Republican nominee’s antics ”the best news" for giving him an easy outfit on All Hallows’ Eve. Meanwhile, co-host Ainsley Earhardt dressed up “like a cowgirl on a dog,” which left even her confused: “What is this costume?”

6
District Attorney Taking on Musk’s Election Antics Hit With Antisemitic Abuse
‘CORRUPT GOONS’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.31.24 9:37AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 9:19AM EDT 
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Larry Krasner has sued to block the billionaire’s $1 million daily giveaways to swing-state voters. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s followers have subjected the Philadelphia District Attorney to an “avalanche” of antisemitism over his lawsuit alleging Musk’s $1 million giveaways to swing-state voters are an illegal lottery. The billionaire owner of X shared a post on his social media platform saying, “George Soros spent $1.7M to get Larry elected. He knows [the giveaway] is not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day.” Musk’s followers replied with messages like, “Krasner and Soros, both Jewish, both corrupt goons,” and, “What’s the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in a position of consequence every single time.” Another follower repeatedly posted Krasner’s home address along with the message, “Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home.” In response to the threats, Krasner asked the judge in the lottery case to enhance security at an upcoming hearing. The court agreed to move the hearing up a day to Thursday and change the location to City Hall, which has better security than the courtroom where it was originally scheduled, Politico reported. The hearing is scheduled to begin in a few hours.

Read it at Politico

7
London Cops Sniff Out $390,000 Artisanal Cheddar Cheese Thieves
GRATE NEWS
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 10.31.24 11:31AM EDT 
Cheese
Police have made arrests in the theft of $300,000 worth of cheese. Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images

A speciality cheesemonger may be closer to establishing the identity of the stinker who moved their cheese—without paying for it—after British police said they had arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the theft of 22 tons of top-quality cheddar from Neal’s Yard Dairy. The theft grabbed headlines worldwide after the celebrated artisanal food dealer sent 950 cloth-bound wheels of cheese to fraudsters last month when an elaborate scam conned them into believing they were dealing with a legitimate wholesale distributor. The hot cheese may have been smuggled to far flung markets in the Middle East or Russia, some reports have claimed. Tom Calver, a cheesemaker who had 432 wheels of cheddar weighing 10 ton swiped in the heist told The Telegraph that he hoped the story of the robbery capturing headlines “would lead to some kind of justice.” He added: “The artisan cheese world is a small one and there is no other like it. Our industry is built on long-standing relationships where there is always trust and integrity in every sale. To feel like that such an old, traditional artisan product as our raw milk cheddars is being targeted is incredibly concerning.”

Read it at The Telegraph

8
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Storms Off Stage After Gaza Heckling
BENT OUT OF SHAPE
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 10.31.24 10:51AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 10:50AM EDT 
Thom Yorke performs at a concert.
Corbis via Getty Images

Thin-skinned Radiohead star Thom Yorke flounced off the stage during a show in Melbourne on Wednesday night after being heckled by a single pro-Palestine protester in a crowd of thousands. Yorke has long been a target of criticism from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, owing to his band having regularly played in Israel. Yorke, who has described the BDS movement as a “cultural ban,” was interrupted by a man in the crowd yelling at him about “the Israeli genocide of Gaza,” shouting that half the dead “were children.” Rather than making use of the array of sound amplification technology at his disposal to drown out the lone individual, Yorke stopped playing and said: “Come up here and say that. Right here, come on. Hop up on the f---ing stage and say what you wanna say. Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You want to p--s on everybody’s night?” The protester, thus encouraged to speak his mind, continued to do so, to which Yorke responded, “OK, you do it, see you later, then,” and walked offstage to astonished boos from the crowd. He returned a few minutes later and performed his final song of the evening, Radiohead’s 1997 hit “Karma Police.” The Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne can accommodate 13,000 fans and had sold out.

Read it at The Guardian

9
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Announces Prison Engagement: ‘So Amazing’
Jailbirds & Lovebirds
Sean Craig
Updated 10.31.24 8:45AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 7:28AM EDT 
Joe Exotic poses with his fiancee Jorge Marquez in an undated photo.
Joe Exotic poses with his fiancee Jorge Marquez in an undated photo. Joe Exotic/Twitter

True crime doc star Joe Exotic, currently serving prison time in Florida for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire, is engaged to an “amazing” fellow inmate and they plan to wed before Christmas. The central figure of Netflix’s Tiger King, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, confirmed his pending nuptials with Jorge Marquez, 33, in a prison phone call to Entertainment Weekly. “We filed our official papers for the marriage license from the prison yesterday, so we’re just waiting for an approval,” he told the magazine. “He has picked out December 12 as the date we’re hoping to get this approved by.” In a tweet earlier this week, Exotic, 61, said his new beau is “so amazing and is from Mexico” adding they are working at “getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” He added, in a follow-up post seemingly predicting the result of next week’s presidential election, “now I got to Convince Trump to let me keep him in America.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

10
Stormy Daniels Will Be Honored by Salem’s Witches This Halloween
ENCHANTED
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.31.24 9:15AM EDT 
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The former adult film star has received death and rape threats since testifying against the former president in his hush money trial. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stormy Daniels is finally getting the recognition she deserves. The former adult film star will be honored by the witches of Salem during their annual Halloween event, after enduring a modern-day witch hunt for testifying against Donald Trump. Daniels, 45, told The Boston Globe she and her 13-year-old daughter are both practicing witches. “I can’t find the words to explain emotionally how big this is to me,” she said. Daniels has received death and rape threats from Trump supporters since testifying that the former president paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about a consensual sexual encounter they had in 2006, soon after Trump’s wife Melania had given birth to son Barron. The Republican presidential candidate was convicted of 34 counts of fraud in connection with the payment, which his former lawyer Michael Cohen attempted to cover up for him. Daniels has said the trial “physically destroyed” her. She told the Globe she’s been living out of an RV after Trump’s lawyer “accidentally” showed her home address during the trial. “I’m living in an RV because I can’t go home,” she said. “The persecution those witches felt hundreds of years ago feels very familiar to me.”

Read it at The Boston Globe

