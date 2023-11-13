Keke Palmer’s Ex Reportedly Claims Her Mother Threatened to Shoot Him

Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson is denying her abuse allegations against him, while also levying new accusations against the actress’s mother.

Last week, Palmer was granted temporary sole custody of her and Jackson’s 8-month-old son, Leodis. Palmer, who has accused Jackson of repeated instances of verbal and physical abuse, was also granted a temporary restraining order against him.

TMZ reported on Monday that Jackson is denying the abuse allegations, including Palmer’s claim that he recently attacked her at her home. In her lawsuit, Palmer said that he forced his way into her home unexpectedly while she was on the phone with her mother, demanded to see Leodis, and then wrenched Palmer’s phone out of her hand and threw it into the bushes. She also alleged that Jackson made disturbing comments about their son, “including, ‘how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children.’”

Per TMZ, cops who arrived on the scene after the argument found no probable cause to arrest Jackson for domestic violence and did not file a report.

In addition to denying those allegations of abuse, Jackson has now accused Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, of threatening to “put a bullet” in his head. Sources close to Jackson told TMZ that Sharon threatened to shoot the personal trainer when she overheard the argument between him and Keke. Jackson’s mother, having heard about the incident, allegedly later texted Sharon the following message: “I have tried not to get [involved] in my son’s personal business, but I heard that you are going to put a Bullet in my son’s head??? Well, then now we have to involve the authorities...You might have to kill all of us...I will file a police report on you now.”

Sharon, according to TMZ’s alleged screenshots of the text conversation, responded by writing, “You should be very ashamed to have raised a man who fights women.”

As we reported last week, a judge almost immediately ruled in Palmer’s favor when she requested temporary full custody of her son and a restraining order. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 5.