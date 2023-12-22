Keke Palmer’s Ex Alleges She Was the Abuser, Actually
TURNING THE TABLES
Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has filed for an order of protection against the Nope actress, claiming she was physically and verbally abusive towards him during their two-year relationship. Jackson, who shares a 9-month-old son with Palmer, claims in a filing obtained by TMZ that Palmer acted aggressively towards him, calling him a “bitch, a punk ass, and a loser” and once punching him in the face at a party. His petition comes weeks after Palmer was granted her own restraining order against him, accusing him of sustained domestic violence in a November filing. The 30-year-old included screenshots of security footage that showed one of “many instances” of Jackson’s physical abuse, describing how he lunged at her neck, hit her, and threw her over the couch. In addition to approving her temporary order, a judge gave Palmer temporary sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, Leo. Jackson, 29, has denied the allegations.