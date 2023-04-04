George Santos Will Face Afghanistan Veteran in Primary Challenge
‘RESTORE HONESTY’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be challenged in his 2024 primary race by an Afghanistan war veteran who wants to “restore honesty and integrity” to New York’s third congressional district. Kellen Curry, who is the first Republican to officially file paperwork to challenge Santos, said the incumbent congressman’s lies had motivated him to leave his job at J.P. Morgan and enter politics. “Why give up a comfortable life at J.P. Morgan and get into politics?” Curry wrote in a statement announcing his campaign. “The answer is simple: we deserve better. Several months ago, we all learned a new name: George Santos. The audacity of the lies he has told seems to move everyone to ask: how do people like George Santos get elected?” On his campaign site, Curry adds: “From day 1 George Santos has completely violated our trust. As a result, our equities are not carried on Capitol Hill, our [interests] are not advocated for in the Congress and our phone calls continue to go unanswered. It’s time for change.”