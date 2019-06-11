Ex-NFL Tight End Kellen Winslow Jr. Convicted of Rape, ‘Lewd Act in Public’

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was convicted of rape and two other charges on Monday, USA Today reports. The former tight end was also found guilty of “lewd act in public conduct and indecent exposure” by a jury who submitted a partial verdict. Winslow was acquitted on one count, but the jury is still deliberating on eight other counts against him. The 35-year-old ex-athlete was charged with raping or exposing himself to five women—including the 59-year-old homeless woman he was found guilty of raping Monday; a 54-year-old hitchhiker; and a 17-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty at his trial, and could face life behind bars if he is convicted on all counts. Winslow formerly played for the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots during his nine-year career.