Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Cereal Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday sounded the alarm over a salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. The agency said 100 people in 33 states have been infected with salmonella after consuming the product, with at least 30 of them hospitalized. “Do not eat this cereal,” the agency warned on Twitter. Kellogg issued a voluntary recall last month for Honey Smacks products with a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, to June 14, 2019, but the CDC is now urging consumers to avoid the product regardless of its packaging date.