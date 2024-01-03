Kelly Clarkson Alleges Ex Said She’s Not ‘Sexy’ Like Rihanna

New details are coming out surrounding pop star and talk show host Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who for years also acted as her manager.

According to Page Six, while they were married, Blackstock told Clarkson that getting her a gig on The Voice would be a tough sell because NBC execs were “looking for a more sex symbol type” and wanted “someone sexy” like Rihanna. The outlet also reports that, in court, Clarkson told her lawyer that “a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol.”

In court documents filed in December that were obtained by The Daily Beast, Clarkson alleged that Blackstock, who is not a licensed talent agent, unlawfully negotiated the main terms of her contract to become a coach on the NBC singing competition The Voice without Creative Artists Agency, Clarkson’s talent agency at the time.

Blackstock ran point or insisted on being “solo” for many deals involving Clarkson, according to the docs.

A manager, the documents state, “does not engage in the procurement of employment for an artist by merely taking a phone call[ receiving a fax,” or reviewing an email...the manager crosses the line into procurement if, rather than forwarding the message to the artist or agent, the manager takes it upon themselves to follow up with the potential employer about deal terms, availability, or compensation.”

Last year, as a result of a ruling made by the California labor commissioner, Blackstock was determined to have overcharged Clarkson for his work, and was ordered to repay $1,983,155.70 to Clarkson for her coaching gig on The Voice.

Blackstock, the ruling found, owes Clarkson $2,641,374 in total due to his involvement in securing other deals with Wayfair, Norwegian Cruise Lines and the Billboard Music Awards. Blackstock has appealed this decision.

Now, Clarkson is opening up about the trauma of her ongoing divorce proceedings in a new cover story for People, revealing that “the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone.”

Discussing the songwriting process for her new album, Clarkson told the magazine that “it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

Also, starting in January 2024, Clarkson reportedly no longer has to pay spousal support installments of $115,000 per month to Blackstock; the two finalized their divorce in March of 2022.

Clarkson is “feeling relieved,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, who that she’s “been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete.”