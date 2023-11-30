CHEAT SHEET
    Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Overcharged Her ‘by Millions’ as Manager

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Following their 2022 divorce, a California labor commissioner found that ex-husband Brandon Blackstock owes Kelly Clarkson more than $2.6 million in unlawfully collected booking commissions. According to documents reviewed by TMZ, Blackstock secured gigs for Clarkson while serving as her manager, including deals for coaching on The Voice and hosting the Billboard Music Awards. The problem? Only agents are allowed to do this and earn commissions. The news organization reported that Blackstock intends to appeal the decision.

    Read it at TMZ