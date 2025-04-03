Kelly Clarkson Casually Disses Meghan’s Netflix Show: ‘What Is That?’

Kelly Clarkson only just found out Meghan Markle has a new show.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Brian Tyree Henry brought up the Duchess of Sussex’s latest televisual adventure while discussing his co-star Elizabeth Olsen’s eerily similar taste in TV. “Lizzie and I share the bond of watching television that’s crazy,” he said. “And by crazy, we mean stuff that we just really like, so we’re in love with With Love, Meghan right now.”

Clarkson, looked confused and asked: “What is that?”

Henry proceeded to give a quick summary of the show, lingering on Meghan’s love of “flower sprinkles.”

“You can put them on anything,” he said. “Lizzie and I were like, we need to get in the flower sprinkles game.”

If Meghan was wounded, she didn’t show it. After the segment aired, she gamely shared the clip to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Love this so much! Special delivery coming in hot for you two gems!”

Instagram/screengrab

Henry’s support was likely particularly welcome to Meghan as kind reviews for the show have been thin on the ground, with most critics slamming the series as inauthentic and irritating.

A review in Hollywood bible Variety was among the more brutal, describing With Love, Meghan as a, “Montecito ego trip not worth taking,” adding, “The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Meghan’s guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first,” and concluded, “With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love – in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself.”

One segment, where she was seen assembling a care package for her makeup artist by taking a bumper bag of supermarket pretzels and decanting them into a smaller one to which she affixed a home made label, was mocked by Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show .

However Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has defended the show’s star, and arguably one of his more controversial signings, saying, “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.”

Netflix is financially backing Meghan’s new brand, As Ever, which went live Wednesday. Some good news for Brian Tyree Henry: The flower petals are on sale for $15 a pop. The bad news is that they already sold out.