Kelly Clarkson & The Jonas Brothers’ New Sweet and Smoky BBQ Popcorn Collab Is Here

Two decades ago, Kelly Clarkson made history by becoming the first-ever American Idol, landing a spot in the hearts of many Americans for a lifetime. It was her moment—her time to shine. And now people have another love so soft for Kelly thanks to her latest moment: her collaboration with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, a brand co-founded by the Jonas Brothers.

Kelly even had the Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s founder, Rob Garbowsky, on her talk show back in April to announce the brand’s retail launch and make the popcorn from scratch on air (with the secret seasoning already prepped, of course).

A Southerner at heart, Kelly’s own delicious and secret seasoning was inspired by her Texas roots. And let me tell y’all—this new flavor lives up to the hype. (You can even watch my live reaction to tasting this addictive flavor on Scouted’s recently launched social platforms, both TikTok and Instagram. And make sure to follow us for more reviews!)

Rob’s x Kelly Clarkson Backstage Popcorn Buy At Rob’s Backstage Popcorn $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Now since the bag is gone (within mere hours after opening it, I should add), I can properly breathe for the first time after wolfing it down and tell you to go taste-test this popcorn for yourself. Thanks to U, Kelly, now I get what I did not want: the inability to be so movin’ on from this taste.

