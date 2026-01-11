Kelly Clarkson Shares Update on Kids Following Ex-Husband’s Death
Kelly Clarkson gave a rare peek at her family life in a recent Q&A segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s YouTube channel. She revealed that her children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, often sleep in the same bed as her. “There’s been a lot for our family recently,” Clarkson admitted, adding that their two dogs typically join them at night. She said the shared bedtime has been “really special” because the “conversations you have during that time are pretty cute.” Her children’s father died last August after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 48. Blackstock and Clarkson were married in 2013 but later divorced in 2020, with the singer citing “irreconcilable differences.” He served as her manager during their marriage, though he was later found to have overcharged Clarkson millions in that role. Right before Blackstock’s death, the American Idol alum canceled the remainder of her Las Vegas residency to be “fully present” for their children.