The official cause of Brandon Blackstock’s death has been revealed. Blackstock, the ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, passed away on Thursday, August 7. According to People, the 48-year-old’s death is confirmed to be from melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The television producer and talent manager had been battling cancer since 2022 before passing away at his home in Butte, Montana, surrounded by loved ones, according to Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis. Blackstock’s family shared a statement announcing his death, which read: “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” Upon hearing news of his illness one day prior to his passing, Clarkson paused her August Las Vegas residency dates in order to be with the two children she shares with Blackstock. Clarkson made the announcement via Instagram, saying “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” Blackstock and Clarkson began dating in early 2012 and got engaged in December of that year. The couple tied the knot on October 20, 2013, but separated less than seven years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, though they have since co-parented their two kids, 11-year-old daughter River Rose and 9-year-old son Remington Alexander. A source told People that since Blackstock’s death, Clarkson has been “staying strong” for her kids.