Kelly Loeffler Is in Quarantine After a Positive COVID-19 Test Followed by an ‘Inconclusive’ Result
SELF-ISOLATING
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is in quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 and then received an inconclusive result when she tested again, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephen Lawson, Loeffler’s spokesman, told the paper she had tested negative on Friday before attending campaign events with Vice President Mike Pence. But later the same day, she was informed that a PCR test—considered more accurate than the rapid tests—came back positive. After retesting early Saturday, however, the latest results were inconclusive. “She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time,” Lawson said. In addition to attending events with Pence, Loeffler had also recently campaigned alongside Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). All three of them have been informed of her test results, according to her campaign.