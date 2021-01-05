Loeffler Campaign Runs Facebook Ad Darkening Raphael Warnock’s Skin

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) ran a Facebook ad that noticeably darkened the skin of her Black opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of their Tuesday runoff election. According to Salon, which first reported the news, the Loeffler campaign spent 10 times more on promoting the ad where Warnock’s skin was darkened than on a version where it was not. “Given that Kelly Loeffler has run the single most negative campaign in Georgia history, there is no level she could stoop to that would surprise us,” a spokesperson for the Warnock campaign told Salon. Last month, Loeffler was pictured with former KKK leader Chester Doles, though she later disavowed Doles.