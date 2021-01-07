Loeffler Says She Called Warnock to Congratulate Him and ‘Wish Him Well’ in Senate
‘SLIGHTLY SHORT’
Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded on Thursday that she’d lost the Georgia Senate runoff to Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, saying in a video that she was “heartbroken” but would continue to “fight for freedom.” The Republican said she’d also reached out personally to Warnock, whom she had repeatedly smeared during her campaign—at one point accusing him of being “involved in child abuse.” “Unfortunately we came up slightly short in the runoff election, and earlier today I called Reverend Warnock to congratulate him and to wish him well in serving this great state,” Loeffler said, predictably adding that “the fight against socialism and the radical agenda of the left is very far from over.” Warnock is set to become the first Black senator in Georgia’s history. After a series of attacks during the campaign, Loeffler’s team ran a Facebook ad darkening his skin.