Kelly Loeffler’s Husband Pours $1 Million Into Pro-Trump Super PAC
Embattled Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) husband made his largest-ever federal political contribution last month with a seven-figure donation to a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump's re-election, according to Federal Election Commission records released on Wednesday. A filing from the pro-Trump group America First Action shows that Jeff Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, donated $1 million to the group in late April, as Loeffler sought to beat back allegations of insider trading after she and Sprecher unloaded millions of dollars in stock in the wake of a closed-door Senate briefing on the novel coronavirus. The Daily Beast first reported those sales in March, and Loeffler has since insisted that she did not use information gleaned through her official duties to inform those stock trades. Loeffler and Sprecher have said their stock portfolio is handled entirely by a third-party investment adviser, but nonetheless agreed last month to liquidate their individual stock holdings. Loeffler’s office acknowledged last week that she had turned over documents to federal law enforcement and financial regulatory officials related to those stock trades.