Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Kelly Osbourne Keeps Heartbreaking Final Promise She Made to Dad Ozzy

CHIN UP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 2:59PM EDT 
Kelly Osbourne reportedly made one final promise to her dad Ozzy before his passing.
Kelly Osbourne reportedly made one final promise to her dad Ozzy before his passing. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne kept true to the final promise she made her dad before his passing. Ozzy Osbourne’s “favorite kid,” Kelly, 40, has been following her dad’s advice to “celebrate what people have done in life, not f----ing worry about what’s next,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday. “Of course there have been tears, but she promised her dad—who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life—that she would not crumble in public,” the insider told the outlet. The Black Sabbath frontman’s daughter maintained her composure during his funeral procession through the streets of Birmingham on Wednesday while donning her dad’s signature round sunglasses. The source said that she and the rest of the family are “concerned” about Sharon Osbourne, 72, noting that “she and Ozzy were such a unique couple [and] them being apart it is heartbreaking.” They added that Kelly shared a “very unique bond” with her father and “will now be there for Sharon” as the family grieves his passing. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that “if I’ve got a favourite kid, it’s Kelly.” “Me and Kelly, we’re like two peas in a pod,” he said. The heavy metal icon died last week at 76 years old, just weeks after his farewell show, Back to the Beginning.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Bravo Star Gushes Over New Man as Hubby Starts Prison Time
PRETTY MESS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 2:47PM EDT 
Erika Jayne (right) and Tom Girardi (left)
Erika Jayne (right) and Tom Girardi (left) Phylicia J. L. Munn/Myung J. Chun/Getty Images

Erika Jayne has a new man in her life. Two weeks after her estranged husband, disbarred attorney Tom Girardi, began his seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is opening up about her budding relationship with Army veteran and celebrity bodyguard John McPhee. In the latest episode of her podcast, Diamonds in the Rough, Jayne, 54, told co-host Teddi Mellencamp that she had only been on a few dates with McPhee, also 54. However, she added, “This is a really nice person, and I enjoy my time with him.” She also revealed that she and McPhee, who were first spotted together earlier this month, met through fellow reality star Heidi Montag, who employs McPhee as a bodyguard. Jayne separated from Girardi, 86, in 2020, shortly before the couple was sued for Girardi’s role in embezzling settlement funds intended for the families of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash victims. Jayne was later dropped from the suit, while Girardi was ordered to pay $2.3 million in restitution and was later found guilty of taking more than $15 million. However, the “Xxpen$ive” singer said in 2024 that finalizing her divorce from Girardi was “the least of [her] concerns.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Combat Thinning Hair and Low Energy With This Men’s Supplement
HAIR WE GROW AGAIN
Scouted Staff
Updated 07.31.25 11:22AM EDT 
Published 07.01.25 7:22PM EDT 
A photo of a person's hand holding up a bottle of supplements. In the background is another bottle lying on a soft surface like a bed.
JSHealth Vitamins

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether from stress, lifestyle, or just the natural aging process, if you’re battling thinning hair, you’re not alone. According to the Men’s Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35, two-thirds of American men will experience some degree of noticeable hair loss. There are many remedies for addressing thinning hair, from LED caps to prescription medication, but if you’re looking for natural support, JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Vitamins is a good place to start. The purpose-focused supplement brand is launching a new and improved version of its bestselling hair support supplement—Hair + Energy For Men. The original formula has earned top-tier status due to its incredible results, and the second version is formulated specifically for men’s needs.

JSHealth Vitamins Hair & Energy Supplement for Men
See At JSHealth Vitamins

The reformulated version builds off JSHealth Vitamins original blend, but is supercharged with new ingredients, including Siberian ginseng for energy and ginkgo biloba for focus. This new blend may help support hair growth, hair thickness, healthy testosterone levels, stamina, blood circulation, and energy levels. The best part? This potent formula is delivered in an easy, once-daily ingestible tablet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Martha Stewart Throws Shade at Meghan Markle for Her Lifestyle Brand
WITH LOVE, MARTHA
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 11:23AM EDT 
Meghan Markle and Martha Stewart.
Getty Images

This week, the queen of lifestyle branding joined the chorus of critics piling on Meghan Markle for her pivot to influencing. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Martha Stewart—who Yahoo aptly called the “influencer’s influencer”—had this to say about the ex-royal: “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about.” After that subtle dig, she said that “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.” Stewart contrasted her thoughts on Markle with ready praise for another celebrity brand hawker: Gwyneth Paltrow. “She created quite an interesting body of business,” Stewart said of the actress and Goop founder, who’s attracted controversy for her questionable wellness advice. Stewart’s comments on Markle are her first since the Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, along with the Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The show finds Markle preparing plates of crudité, baking biscuits for her dog, and moving peanut-butter-stuffed pretzels from one plastic bag to another. The last task was so ridiculous that it was spoofed on Jimmy Fallon’s show and mocked relentlessly on Twitter—where one user referred to her as “the people’s Martha Stewart!”

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Reality Star’s Pro Athlete Husband Accidentally Flashes Her Podcast Viewers
UNCUT AND UNCENSORED
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 1:12PM EDT 
Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury
Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury on Watch What Happens Live! Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Caroline Stanbury’s podcast viewers were in for a surprise last week when her husband, soccer player Sergio Carrallo, walked through one shot naked from the waist down. The Real Madrid player, 30, briefly wandered into the background as the Real Housewives of Dubai and Ladies of London alum, 49, was filming an episode of her podcast “Uncut and Uncensored.” True to the podcast’s name, Stanbury elected not to edit her husband’s gaffe out of the episode’s final video cut, instead merely blurring out his genitals. Stanbury and Carallo married in 2021, two years after Stanbury separated from her first husband, Turkish banker Cem Habib. Since launching her podcast—previously known as “Divorced Not Dead”—in 2020, Stanbury has drawn attention for her unfiltered personal confessions, including giving viewers a close-up glimpse of her eye infection and admitting she used Ozempic during a “midlife crisis.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Effortlessly Build a Professional Website With Squarespace
LOVE AT FIRST SITE
AD BY Squarespace
Updated 07.31.25 10:32AM EDT 
Published 07.31.25 12:00AM EDT 
An open laptop sitting on a desk surrounded by plates and vases.
Squarespace

First impressions matter—especially in business. A card is helpful, but nothing beats a professional website. The only problem? Building one can feel overwhelming—unless you’re using Squarespace. Whether you’re promoting your portfolio or running an online store, Squarespace makes it easy to create a sleek, professional website.

With the Basic plan ($16 per month) you get instant access to Squarespace’s library of professionally-designed templates, all customizable to fit your brand. Need inspiration? You can filter through the templates by website purpose—like blogging or selling products—and by industry–from fashion to photography–to get the creative juices flowing. You even access a free custom domain.

If you upgrade to the Core plan (just $23 per month), you’ll unlock extra features that take your website to the next level. Leverage advanced analytical tools for CRM and SEO analysis to maximize visibility, reach, and growth. Integrate with popular third-party apps like Mailchimp (for email automation), Weglot (for multilingual translation), and Live Chat (for customer support). And the part any business owner loves? Lower processing fees. If you ever need extra assistance, Squarespace gives you access to expert designers and developers, plus 24/7 customer support.

Try Squarespace free for two weeks—and don’t forget to use the code DB10 at checkout to save 10%.

Monthly Plans
Starting as low as $16 per month
See At Squarespace

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Hulk Hogan’s Cause of Death Report Reveals Secret Health Struggles
‘TEARING HIS BODY APART’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 11:18AM EDT 
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan backstage at MTV's Total Request Live in 2008. Scott Gries/Getty Images

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death is now public, mere weeks after his representatives denied speculation he was severely ill. Hogan, 71, died of a heart attack after suffering from multiple chronic conditions. His autopsy records indicate he had atrial fibrillation, or AFib, an irregular heart rate condition that causes poor blood flow. Hogan also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer of the white blood cells and bone marrow. The wrestler had never gone public with his cancer diagnosis. Less than two months before his death, Hogan’s representatives denied he was severely ill, insisting he was “strong” and recovering from a “little procedure” and would only need to rest for one day before returning to work. Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, 49, admitted after his death that her husband had suffered from “some health issues,” but added, “I truly believed we would overcome them.” However, on Tuesday, Hogan’s daughter, singer Brooke Hogan, 37, implied her father began to distance himself after she expressed concern that his work schedule was exacerbating his health issues. “He continued to be a financial success for many,” she wrote. “This is the last thing I wanted for him—he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Shockingly Long Lightning Bolt Breaks World Record
BANG!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.31.25 1:45PM EDT 
Lightning bolt flashes across the Texas skyline.
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

In a flash, a single lightning bolt lit up the sky across three states in the Great Plains. On Thursday, after careful reexamination of the bolt’s path and storm data, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) named the 515-mile-long bolt the longest recorded lightning bolt in recorded history. During a series of severe thunderstorms in 2017, the “megaflash” started in eastern Texas and ended near Kansas City, a vast stretch of land that the WMO considers a storm hotspot. A “megaflash,” as the organization defines it, is qualified as a lightning bolt of “extremely long duration/distance lightning discharge.” The average bolt goes no more than 10 to 12 miles, according to the National Weather Service. Megaflashes were only discovered about a decade ago, Randall Cerveny, a member of the WMO, told NBC. Thanks to the invention of technology that can detect the start and end points of a lightning bolt, these megaflashes can now be detected. As technology advances and the weather records become more accurate, weather researchers “will be able to observe even the rarest types of extreme lightning on Earth and investigate the broad impacts of lightning on society,” weather researcher Michael Peterson said in a statement.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air
NIGHTMARE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 12:12PM EDT 
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air
Horrifying Moment Theme Park Ride Splits in Two in Mid-Air X

Three people were left critically injured after a terrifying malfunction at a theme park in Saudi Arabia. The shocking incident saw a ride collapse in mid-air and split into two as it smashed into its own support pillar before slamming to the ground. Shocking footage captured the moment the “360 Degrees” ride at the Green Mountain Theme Park in the Saudi city of Taif let out a loud cracking noise as it reached its peak height before swinging violently into the support pillar. Screams from those on the ride turned to desperate cries as the structure split into two, hurling debris and leaving riders dangling in their harnesses. The impact caused the ride to lurch upward again, exacerbating the chaos as the people onboard hit the ground with a sickening thud. Eyewitnesses reported the pillar “recoiled at high speed,” striking bystanders nearby as it flew from the ride. Twenty-three victims were onboard the ride as it plummeted towards the ground, and received on-site first aid treatment before being rushed to a nearby hospital. The theme park was immediately shut down following the incident as authorities launched an investigation, with the city of Taif declaring a Code Yellow emergency, which indicates a lockdown but no immediate danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Hunter in Terrifying Cliff Plunge Crawls for 11 Hours With Broken Bones to Save Himself
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:19AM EDT 
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy.
Jake Schmitt and his dog Buddy. GoFundMe

A man trapped on a mountain after his vehicle fell off a cliff crawled for 11 hours to drag himself to safety, with his loyal dog by his side the entire time. Jacob ‘Jake’ Schmitt was driving through Utah’s Uinta Mountains with his dog Buddy after hunting deer when his vehicle lost control and flipped “probably 15-20 times,” sending him tumbling down the mountain and breaking his leg, ankles and ribs in the process. “Losing his phone, and with no light except for the one on Buddy’s collar, Jake did something extraordinary: he splinted his leg and crawled for miles down the mountain for over 11 hours through the night, until he reached his truck, where he drove himself to The Oakley Diner, where staff called 911,” Schmitt’s friend wrote in a GoFundMe raising funds for his medical bills. “Everybody wants to act tough, but I wanted to give up every time, all the time—but it’s like, either I die here, or I figure out how to keep going,” Schmitt later told KSL-TV, and credited his loyal dog Buddy for giving him the willpower to keep going. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” he added. “It was like having your best friend there just to kind of nudge you like, ‘Keep going, keep going,’ you know.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Pets Abandoned After Migrants Disappear Into ICE Custody
DOGGONE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.31.25 9:09AM EDT 
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers carry out a raid
HANDOUT/REUTERS

ICE raids are leaving a ghostly trail of belongings abandoned, including orphaned family pets. Cats and dogs are reportedly among the belongings being frozen in time by immigration-related arrests, which have spiked since June as the White House pursues a tough stance on deportations. ICE told Axios that it “does NOT impound property,” with incidents of pick-ups by masked officials and subsequent belongings left-behind spiking across the country. Chris Ames, a resident of Ontario, California told KTLA-TV that last month, a pair of gardeners were picked up as they cut his grass. “They left the lawnmower going right here on the front lawn... They threw my gardeners’ phones in the car with the car keys, left everything open, and just took off.” There are fears that the possessions left behind are vulnerable to theft, while the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, Janet Steele told Axios they had taken in 19 pets “as a specific result of immigration detention.” Reports now suggest activists are going out of their way to collect property and return it to family members.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Cops Puzzle Over Death of Woman With 26 iPhones Taped to Her Body
BAD APPLE
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 07.31.25 12:32PM EDT 
Sao Paulo
Wang Tiancong/Xinhua via Getty Images

Police are probing a bizarre death after a 20-year-old woman collapsed on a bus with 26 iPhones taped to her body. The unnamed passenger was riding overnight from the Brazilian border city of Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo when the vehicle stopped for a meal break at a BR-277 highway restaurant in Guarapuava late Tuesday. According to MailOnline, the woman told staff she was struggling to breathe, then convulsed and went into cardiac arrest, as medics then battled for 45 minutes before declaring her dead. Only while cutting away her clothes did first responders spot the smartphones, bundled beneath layers of tape along her torso and legs. A sniffer dog ruled out drugs, but several bottles of liquor were confiscated from her bag. Paraná Civil Police say the devices have been sent to customs officials while autopsy and toxicology tests determine how—and why—she died.

Read it at MailOnline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now