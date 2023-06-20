Fresh from being slammed along with wife Meghan Markle as “fucking grifters” on their departure from Spotify, Prince Harry is facing a new onslaught from none other than Kelly Osbourne. The TV personality, singer, and daughter of legendary rocker Ozzy told the I’ve Had It podcast: “I think Harry is a fucking twat. I do. He’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one that’s ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.’ Everybody’s fucking life is hard. You are the prince of a goddamn country, who dressed up as a fucking Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the pope? Suck it. No. No.”