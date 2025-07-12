Kelly Osbourne Sets Record Straight on Dad Ozzy’s Health
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday clearing up some rumors surrounding her father’s health. Responding to an AI-generated video that had been widely shared online, Osbourne said, “There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI. And it has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something, and it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’” Osbourne then added, ”What the f---- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this?" before adding, “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?” Ozzy recently appeared with his Black Sabbath bandmates at a farewell show. The day-long festival raised almost $200 million for three charities, including one dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s.