Kelly Osbourne Throws Back to 2003 With Tribute to Dad Ozzy

1
Trump Takes Petty Revenge Over His Gulf Renaming Snub
SPITEFUL
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:33AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 4:58AM EDT 
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A copy of a the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit order against the Associated Press, is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall at the entrance of the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order announes that the Trump administration could block The Associated Press from covering the president in certain spaces. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is taking gloating to a new level, installing a framed and signed document trolling the Associated Press in the White House press briefing room. The new wall decor is the first page of a June 6 appeals court decision that favored Trump in his battle with the AP, allowing him to continue barring AP journalists from certain events amid a pending lawsuit from the news organization. Trump’s signature is scribbled across the document in his trademark Sharpie. He celebrated the decision at the time as a “Big WIN.” Since February, the AP’s access to events in the Oval Office and Air Force One has been limited by the White House after it refused to align its copy rules with Trump’s order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Tuesday that it would keep in place the earlier decision. Though the White House has taken a victory lap, the legal battle is far from over. The appeals court will weigh the merits of the case this fall. An AP spokesperson said, “We are disappointed by today’s procedural decision but remain focused on the strong district court opinion in support of free speech as we have our case heard.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: A copy of a the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order against the Associated Press is signed by President Donald Trump, framed and displayed on the wall in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The order says that Trump may continue to bar the Associated Press from some White House media events while the news agency's lawsuit against the administration moves forward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A copy of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit order hanging in the press briefing room. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2

Kelly Osbourne Throws Back to 2003 With Tribute to Dad Ozzy

DADDY-DAUGHTER DUO
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:39AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 7:30AM EDT 
Ozzy Osbourne.
In his last public appearance, Ozzy Osbourne signed autographs and took pictures with fans at Comic Con Midlands. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her dad Ozzy after he passed away this week, using some touching Black Sabbath lyrics. The choice words offered a stirring hark back to 2003, and the special father-daughter moment they shared recording a duet of the song “Changes.” Posting on her Instagram story, the 40-year-old shared a black background with the words: “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,” written in bold serif, followed by a broken heart emoji, People reports. The track was originally released in 1972 on Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4, and 31 years later, the daddy-daughter duet recorded a single version, which topped the U.K. charts. The song has seen wave after wave of success: It would go on to be covered by Charles Bradley, Osbourne brought out another version on his Live & Loud album in 1993, and Bradley’s version even ended up as the theme song for the Netflix cartoon Big Mouth. Heavy Metal fans from around the world were plunged into mourning this week with the death of the Prince of Darkness at 76. A signed statement from the family, including Kelly, read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

3
9-Year-Old Dies in Water Park Tragedy: ‘Our Hearts Break’
SO YOUNG
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 7:28AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 7:05AM EDT 
The boardwalk at Hersheypark
Allentown Morning Call/Max W. Orenstein/Allentown Morning Call/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A 9-year-old child died Thursday evening after being pulled from a water attraction inside Hersheypark’s Boardwalk area in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Lifeguards spotted the youngster in distress, initiated an immediate rescue, and then performed “continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts” alongside on-site medics, Hersheypark CEO John Lawn said, as reported by ABC News. The child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center but could not be saved. “Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn said, adding that Hersheypark would conduct a full internal review while cooperating with authorities. No details were released about which of the Boardwalk’s 16 attractions—including the six-foot-deep Shore wave pool and the Whitecap Racer slides—was involved. Lawn stressed that guest safety “has always been our highest priority” and urged visitors to know that “your safety and well-being drive every decision we make.” An investigation by local officials and park management remains ongoing.

4
Hackers Derail Elections Meeting With Porn and Racist Messages
ZOOM RAIDERS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 6:27AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 6:24AM EDT 
Hacked displayed on a mobile with binary code with in the background Anonymous mask. On 9 August 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Jonathan Raa / Nurphoto (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Hacked displayed on a mobile with binary code with in the background Anonymous mask. On 9 August 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Jonathan Raa / Nurphoto (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A “Zoom bomb” of racist, antisemitic, and pornographic material was dropped into the middle of an online meeting of New Jersey’s Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) on Thursday, forcing them to cancel the session. The ELEC was 10 minutes into a routine meeting to discuss sponsors for the state’s upcoming gubernatorial debates in September when speakers were suddenly interrupted by a series of noises, including sirens, ringtones, and alarms, prompting moderators to remind non-speakers to mute their mics. But moments later, the interruptions increased, and screens were flooded with a host of pornographic imagery, including some containing swastikas, while a song that repeatedly used the N-word blasted out. The chaos lasted for around a minute before the meeting was canceled. “Internet hackers perpetrated a vile and shocking breach of public trust,” the commission later said in a statement. “ELEC ended the meeting as quickly as possible and offers its apologies to all who witnessed the attack.” The meeting has since been rescheduled for next Tuesday “with safeguards in place.”

5
White House Aide Rages at ‘Dismal’ CNN Host Over Epstein Claims
ATTACK DOG
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 4:36AM EDT 
Published 07.25.25 4:27AM EDT 

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung blasted CNN anchor Erin Burnett, the day after her program aired salacious allegations against Donald Trump and his relationship to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on X on Thursday, Cheung claimed Erin Burnett OutFront “is one of the least watched shows on CNN with some of the most dismal viewership numbers on TV.” He added, “Nobody takes her or her show seriously because they are FAKE NEWS! If FAKE NEWS is shown on CNN and nobody watches, did it actually happen?” In May, AdWeek found that OutFront was CNN’s No. 1 show in the 25-54 demographic. On Wednesday, Burnett spoke to author and regular Daily Beast Podcast guest Michael Wolff, who spent over 100 hours interviewing Epstein. Wolff told Burnett that Epstein and Trump had an “abiding obsession” with chasing supermodels in the 1990s. “I think it was probably the most important part of their lives,” Wolff said. “Women and money, money and models.” Cheung told the Daily Beast on Thursday, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t.” He also diagnosed him with “a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

6
Trump Won’t Answer ‘Numbskull’ Question in Front of Powell
FED UP
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 07.25.25 3:11AM EDT 
Published 07.24.25 9:35PM EDT 

President Donald Trump may hurl insults at Jerome Powell from afar, but on Thursday, with the Fed chair by his side, he fell mute. During the duo’s awkward tour of the Fed headquarters, a reporter asked Trump, “Do you still think that Jerome Powell is a numbskull?”—a jab he’s lobbed countless times at the Fed chief for refusing to fall in line. With his back already turned, Trump gave the question the cold shoulder and walked off as Powell cast uneasy glances in his direction. Just last week, Trump had boisterously declared, “This guy is a numbskull,” once again slamming the chair— whom he first appointed in 2017—for keeping interest rates steady. In his unsuccessful attempts to pressure Powell, the 79-year-old president has also called him “stupid,” “dummy,” and “knucklehead.” Trump, who on Thursday claimed there was “no tension” between him and Powell during their hard-hatted meeting, despite suggesting he will replace him “in the next eight months or so.” The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

7
Hulk Hogan’s Estranged Daughter Brooke Hogan Reveals Touching Final Call
FAMILY MATTERS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:03PM EDT 
Brooke and Hulk Hogan.
Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan, 37, Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, says she got to tell him that she loved him in their final call before his death on Thursday. The last time she had spoken to him was in 2023, two weeks before his marriage to Sky Daily. On the phone call, Brooke told her father she loved him and expressed concern that he was overworking himself at the cost of his health, TMZ reports. Brooke had a complicated relationship with the wrestling icon. From 2005 to 2007, she starred in Hogan’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, and was portrayed as a teenager struggling to break free from the watchful eye of her overprotective father as she attempted to launch a singing career. The show ended mired in controversy when Brooke’s mother, Linda Hogan, alleged Hulk cheated on her with Brooke’s friend. Brooke’s spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best, survived for only two seasons. In 2007, Brooke defended Hulk when he was fired from the WWE after a surreptitiously recorded sex tape publicized Hulk’s racist comments about Brooke sleeping with a Black man. Brooke’s husband Steven Olesky allegedly tried to mend Brooke and Hulk’s relationship, reaching out to Hulk after Brooke’s gave birth to twins, Oliver and Molly, in January. Hulk allegedly responded callously and never met Brooke’s children.

8
Paramount Merger Approved After $16 Million Trump Pay-Off
GREEN LIGHT
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Published 07.24.25 8:08PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Paramount Global and Skydance logos are seen in this illustration taken December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Paramount Global and Skydance logos are seen in this illustration taken December 17, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

The Federal Communications Commission has signed off on a merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, just weeks after Paramount agreed to pay a $16 million settlement towards Donald Trump’s future presidential library. FCC chair Brendan Carr, tapped by Trump for the role, said the deal was approved after the agency received commitments from Skydance to make significant changes at Paramount’s CBS broadcast division. “Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately and fairly,” Carr said in a statement provided to The New York Times. “It is time for a change. That is why I welcome Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.” Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy will reportedly leave the company once the deal is complete. The pending merger has been highly publicized and dogged by controversies. Last week, Stephen Colbert announced that CBS was cancelling The Late Show, prompting a celebratory lap by Trump and suggestions that the decision had political motivations, including from Colbert himself on the air. South Park, which also airs on a Paramount-owned network, similarly took aim at both Trump and its parent company in a new episode. Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a legally questionable lawsuit that Trump brought against CBS News over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that he claimed was deceptively edited. Carr and Paramount have both said the lawsuit was not related to the FCC’s review of the merger.

9
Nicole Kidman Leaves Husband Keith Urban Out of Portuguese Residency Application
ADEUS, KEITH?
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 11:59AM EDT 
Nicole Kidman
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has been enjoying time in Lisbon, and it looks like she plans to stay a while. Portuguese outlet SIC Notícias reported that the Big Little Lies star has submitted residency paperwork to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum. However, she seemed to leave out a key detail: her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. According to a source who spoke to the New York Post, the crooner was left off the application because he is currently on tour in the U.S.—with two shows in California this week—and Portuguese law requires applicants to be physically present to apply for a visa. Kidman and Urban already own a home in Parque das Nações, a hip waterfront neighborhood in Lisbon, but they are now eyeing a property in a ritzy gated community 80 miles south of the capital. The luxurious Costa Terra Golf and Ocean Club is the site of 300 soon-to-be-built properties, and a legion of prominent personalities has been associated with the development, including George and Amal Clooney as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, has lived in the area since 2022.

10
‘60 Minutes’ Names Replacement for Boss Who Quit in Protest
‘IN GOOD HANDS’
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.24.25 4:58PM EDT 
Tanya Simon.
NEW YORK - JULY 21: Tanya Simon, Interim Executive Producer of 60 Minutes.(Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images) CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

60 Minutes has named its next executive producer, three months after its former boss abruptly quit in protest. Tanya Simon—daughter of the show’s legendary correspondent Bob Simon—will become the first woman to run the TV news magazine and just the fourth person to hold the role since the CBS show debuted in 1968. Simon took over as executive producer on an interim basis in April, after Bill Owens resigned and warned about fraying journalistic independence on his way out. All seven of the program’s correspondents—including heavyweights Lesley Stahl and Anderson Cooper—signed on to a letter in May urging CBS’ parent company Paramount to remove the “interim” from Simon’s job title. Now, she will take over control of the country’s top-rated news broadcast weeks after Paramount agreed to a $16 million settlement with President Trump. Simon has been with the program since 2000 and previously spent six seasons as executive editor. In an Instagram post on Thursday, 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi posted a picture of herself, Simon, Stahl, and fellow reporter Cecilia Vega with the caption, “I am certain that if [Tanya Simon] is running the show....We’re in good hands.”

