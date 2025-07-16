Kelly Ripa Reveals the Reason She Won’t Get This Cosmetic Surgery

Lifestyle

The TV host said the “many horror stories” she’s read about breast augmentations have left her afraid to go through with the procedure.

Kelly Ripa at Family Equality's Night at the Pier Gala held at Pier Sixty on May 12, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images)
Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images

As more celebrities open up about their cosmetic procedures, Kelly Ripa has revealed why she hasn’t gone under the knife for one popular surgery—even though she’s considered it. “I’ve gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit,” the TV host said during an appearance on the July 15 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “Every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult.” But she’s never followed through, she explained, thanks to the “many horror stories of boob jobs” gone wrong that she’s seen on her social media feeds. (Breast augmentations come with risks that include infections, breast pain, scar tissue and implant leakage, among other complications and side effects; as Dr. Terry Dubrow told The Daily Beast, “plastic surgery is still surgery. It still has the same risks.”) The 54-year-old added that many of her friends who’ve in the past had breast augmentations have needed replacement surgeries—breast implants typically last around 10 years. “So let’s say I get them at 55. Right? That means at 65, I have to swap them out, At 75, I’m on my second pair?” Ripa quipped. “Let’s say I live to 85, I’m going under the knife again?“

