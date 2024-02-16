Kelly Rowland Reportedly Walked Off ‘Today’ Show Over Crappy Dressing Rooms
SORRY HODA
Kelly Rowland was meant to appear as a guest host on NBC’s Today show on Thursday—but ended up walking off set, leaving co-host Hoda Kotb in the lurch, according to a report. Rowland’s sudden departure was apparently spurred by her dissatisfaction with her studio accommodations. “Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show,” a source close to the incident told Page Six. The dressing rooms on the set are known to be incredibly small, according to Page Six, not much more than “glorified closets,” as one source said. Today staff searched high and low for another place to put the singer, but she and her team weren’t content with any of the offerings, and inquired about a green room upstairs that was already taken by Jennifer Lopez. Rowland had appeared on Today earlier that morning to promote her new movie, Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, but was expected to stick around to co-host during the show’s fourth hour. The interview sparked some outrage online as host Savannah Guthrie pivoted her interview with Rowland to ask about her reaction to Beyonce’s new music.