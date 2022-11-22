Kelly Rowland Thinks Chris Brown Deserves ‘Grace’ for Abusive History
DOUBLE DOWN ON DELUSION
Kelly Rowland thinks it’s time people simply get over Chris Brown’s documented history of physical abuse. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ Monday after she went viral the night before for telling the American Music Awards audience to stop booing Brown for winning Best Male R&B Artist. The former Destiny’s Child star called out the audience, telling them to “chill out” as she accepted the award on his behalf. Brown, who was most recently accused of drugging and raping a woman in 2020, pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 against his former girlfriend Rihanna. He has since been accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and mocking Kehlani after her alleged suicide attempt, and has been arrested on rape allegations in Paris in 2019. “We all need to be forgiven for anything that we could be doing, anything that we’re thinking,” Rowland told TMZ. “We all come up short in some sort of way. And grace is real.”