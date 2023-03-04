Kellyanne and George Conway Lawyer Up to Divorce, Report Says

CHEAT SHEET
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband George are reportedly calling their marriage quits after 22 years together. That’s according to Page Six, which cited unnamed sources late Friday to claim the pair tried to fix issues in their marriage, but that George now “just wants out.” Both have now hired lawyers for a divorce, according to Page Six. Married since 2001, the couple’s relationship frequently made headlines during Kellyanne’s time in the White House, when her husband routinely blasted Trump publicly even as she talked him up. In her 2022 memoir, Kellyanne herself hinted at some friction in the marriage due to their politics, noting that Ivanka Trump had once even suggested couples therapy.