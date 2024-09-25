Kellyanne Conway and TikTok Star Daughter Patch Things Up in New Interview
MENDING FENCES
Despite a history of public disagreements, Kellyanne Conway and her daughter Claudia revealed they do share common ground in a new interview clip shared by the Daily Mail. The mother and daughter famously clashed over Donald Trump while Kellyanne worked as an aide to the former president, with Claudia frequently going viral for taking jabs at her mom on social media. In the interview, the 19-year-old says she is a registered independent because she doesn’t view politics as “black and white.” Claudia goes on to say that she and Kellyanne discussed the presidential debate and were able to agree on things Trump shouldn’t have said or Kamala Harris’ “missed opportunities.” “I can look at you and love you even though you have a different political opinion than I do,” Claudia said. The interview is set to air on Here’s the Deal with Kellyanne, a Fox Nation show named after her 2022 book.