Kellyanne Conway Book Trump Trashed Sells 25,000 Copies in First Week
TEA TIME
Former 2016 Donald Trump campaign manager and longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway has sold 25,003 copies of her new memoir since its May 24 release. According to records collected by NPD Book Scan and obtained by The Daily Beast, the memoir, Here’s The Deal, saw early signs of success after hitting The New York Times’ best seller’s list. “#1 New York Times Bestseller in its debut!” Conway proudly told The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon. Conway’s memoir fared far better than Chris Christie’s book, which was a spectacular flop with less than 3,000 copies sold in its first week, yet fell short of the 70,000 copies sold of Trump’s pricey picture book. As The Daily Beast exclusively reported, Conway’s memoir takes aim at Trump over his failure to accept that he lost the 2020 election and alleges that the now ex-president considered dropping out of the presidential race back in October 2016. Following the book’s release, not only did Trump blast Conway on Truth Social, but Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington also told the Beast that Conway’s claims about Trump ever mulling dropping out of the race were “totally false.”