Kellyanne Conway deftly pivoted from defending President Donald Trump’s photo-op with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to defending Customs and Border Patrol from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning.

“Chuck Schumer wants to talk about photo-ops?” Conway said, referring to criticism of her boss from the Senate minority leader. “I saw one yesterday. And it’s called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez going down to one of these facilities and making this outrageous claim that a woman’s drinking from a toilet, which everybody who has control over that facility, or control for the border patrol has said that’s not true, they’ve not heard of this.”

Rather than force Conway to back up her denial, Fox & Friends simply gave her a boost by changing its chyron to read, “AOC Makes Explosive Claims About Border Agents.”

The New York congresswoman visited the border facility in Clint, Texas, where migrants are being held on Monday and tweeted that CBP officers were “keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets.”

That claim was later backed up by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), who also visited the facility and said a border patrol agent told one woman she met, “If you want water, just drink from a toilet.”

Conway went on to attack Ocasio-Cortez for rolling up her car window when a reporter was trying to question her about those claims. “Don’t let the air condition[ing] out,” she mocked, before noting that Ocasio-Cortez was among the Democrats who voted against additional border funding for the Trump administration—or “aid package” as Conway called it.