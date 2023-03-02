Kellyanne Conway Cluelessly Trolls Fox News Live on Air

Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway made a poignantly timed comment about the trustworthiness of the media during an appearance on Hannity Wednesday.

Amid the fallout from a revealing batch of text messages that came to light as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News—which exposed the fact that many of the network’s top hosts and executives knew the claims of election fraud they were airing after the 2020 election happened to be false—Conway told viewers to ask themselves how often they’ve been “lied to” by members of the press.

She went on to say that media personalities told these supposed falsehoods “all in the service of getting the president”—meaning Donald Trump.

“Not only did they not want him to win [in 2016], not only did they not vote for him, but they didn’t expect him to, so I think it was the embarrassment, and they immediately got negative and mean,” said Conway, hours after she met with Manhattan prosecutors investigating her then-boss’s alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“It’s relentless to the point where I want to challenge people watching tonight who don’t wear red hats, who don’t consider themselves ’MAGA’ [and] don’t consider themselves race-drawn political people,” Conway said. “Ask yourself how many times you’ve been lied to not just by this government, but how many times you’ve been lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media — all in the service of getting the president.”

Dominion’s lawsuit against the right-wing network exposed text messages and other communications which showed many of its hosts and executives talking about the unreliability of key Trumpworld figures and acknowledging the wacky conspiracies about widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election that many of them were spreading on Fox’s airwaves. Yet, as the filing goes on to show, the network still gave them airtime in an effort to keep viewers.

Conway also infamously deployed the nonsensical term “alternative facts” on the third day of the Trump administration to defend then-press secretary Sean Spicer after he made incorrect claims about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration.