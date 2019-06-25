White House Declines House Oversight Invite for Kellyanne Conway Hearing

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Monday evening that Assistant to the President Kellyanne Conway would not be able to testify before the committee on Wednesday. “In accordance with long-standing precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the Committee,” Cipollone wrote in a letter to the House Oversight Committee. According to Politico, the committee will vote to subpoena Conway if she does not show up to the hearing Wednesday. The hearing reportedly would have focused on the conclusions of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which claimed Conway violated the Hatch Act multiple times. The Hatch Act bars federal employees from “participating in political speech” while on “official duties.”