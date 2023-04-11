Kellyanne Conway Is Worried About ‘Young People’ Turning on GOP
NEXT GENERATION
Kellyanne Conway is apparently nervous that the Republican Party isn’t doing enough to persuade young people to its cause. Speaking on The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, the former Trump adviser discussed President Biden’s reported use of social media influencers to drum up support for a yet-to-be-announced re-election campaign in 2024, calling the idea a “smart strategy.” Conway said Republicans “cannot wait for the young to turn old and the single to get married to find new voters,” though she added the GOP had “already won the policy arguments” on the economy, education, and other issues. “I think we’ve got some work to do on the young people who think differently on abortion, perhaps, or guns, or climate change,” she added. “The thing I’m really concerned about with this, Laura, is that the left becomes a turnout machine with young people,” Conway said, claiming that influencers have a “lemming-like effect” in making people “want to be part of the same crowd.”