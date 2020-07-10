Kellyanne Conway Lowers Expectations for Trump’s New Hampshire Rally
Before President Donald Trump drew about 6,200 supporters to his Tulsa rally last month, his campaign manager Brad Parscale touted one-million ticket requests. Now, ahead of his next campaign event in New Hampshire, Kellyanne Conway appears to be downplaying expectations.
“Of course, people will decide whether they want to go,” Conway said on Fox & Friends Friday morning. “I think there are so many—millions, literally, of Trump-Pence voters who don’t want to go to rallies because they’re already supporting the president.” She explained that supporters may not want to attend rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic “because maybe they’re older or have some of the underlying comorbidities.”
Earlier in the week, New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told reporters that he would not attend Trump’s rally. “I’m not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people,” he said, adding: “I have to be extra cautious as the governor, I try to be extra cautious for myself, my family.”
Shortly after Conway’s appearance, the Trump campaign announced that it would be postponing the rally for “a week or two” due to Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to hit Portsmouth, New Hampshire this weekend.